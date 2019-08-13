Countdown to Kickoff: Newman Catholic Knights

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Newman Catholic Knights are back to practice this week in preparation for the 2019 season.

The Knights made the playoffs in 2018, defeating North Tama 31-28 in comeback fashion, and falling to AHSTW – finishing with an 8-3 record.

While last year’s success put Newman football on the map, there was a lot of senior talent on the roster that needs to be replaced.

“We have a lot of younger talent stepping up so obviously looking to win first off, but looking to improve personally and as a team,” said Jack Lander.

According to the players, everything is coming together nicely.

“I think it’s going to be interesting,” said Jack Maznio. “Our line is definitely going to be smaller I think, but if everyone works to their full potential we’ll be good.”

Newman opens the 2019 season on Aug. 30 at Lake Mills.