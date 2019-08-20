Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Mayo Spartans

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Spartans put together a strong season in 2018 finishing with six wins and a playoff victory over Austin.

The Spartans return veteran leadership with quarterback Cade Sheehan starting for the second-straight season.

With many teams losing their signal-callers from a year ago, the Spartans are in an enviable position as Sheehan is taking the lessons he learned from last season and applying them to this year.

“(Just) how to be a leader and be positive,” Sheehan said. “The upperclassmen really showed me and I needed to know that it’s a tea first and everything.”

“I think he’s building off his solid leadership and work ethic,” said head coach Donny Holcomb. “To be honest, he might have been playing as a sophomore if he didn’t have an elbow injury. He got healthy, did a great job last year, and he’s expanding off where he finished.”

Mayo hosts Northfield to open the season on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.

