Countdown to Kickoff: Mayo Spartans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Spartans put together a strong season in 2018 finishing with six wins and a playoff victory over Austin.

The Spartans return veteran leadership with quarterback Cade Sheehan starting for the second-straight season.

With many teams losing their signal-callers from a year ago, the Spartans are in an enviable position as Sheehan is taking the lessons he learned from last season and applying them to this year.

“(Just) how to be a leader and be positive,” Sheehan said. “The upperclassmen really showed me and I needed to know that it’s a tea first and everything.”

“I think he’s building off his solid leadership and work ethic,” said head coach Donny Holcomb. “To be honest, he might have been playing as a sophomore if he didn’t have an elbow injury. He got healthy, did a great job last year, and he’s expanding off where he finished.”

Mayo hosts Northfield to open the season on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.