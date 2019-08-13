Countdown to Kickoff: Mason City Mohawks

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trust the process. It is all about the process. That is exactly what the Mason City Mohawks are doing this season.

They went 0-9 last season and their number of wins in the last three seasons can be counted on one hand.

However, they have a new head coach this year in Brandon Krusey who has a track record of turning programs like this around and the players are buying in.

“It’s the kind of culture we’ve been trying to push for years and it just hasn’t happened,” said KJ Barkema. “The new coach really brought that along.

“I think as a team we’ve really started to put things together,” said JD Ward. “Learning new systems and everything, I think we’re really starting to put that together and it really helped having summer workouts and stuff to get ahead of the game.”

Mason City opens the 2019 season at Fort Dodge on Aug. 30.