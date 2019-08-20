Countdown to Kickoff: Lourdes Eagles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just nine days remain until the start of the season for the Lourdes Eagles and they are already hard at work with hopes of ending up in familiar territory this season. The problem facing the Eagles is they lost 18 seniors from last season.

Nonetheless, Coach Kesler says the offseason has been exciting, seeing the way the younger guys have stepped up to battle for starting positions.

The players are taking advantage of that challenge, referring to it as the next man mentality.

“Well it’s just the next mentality,” said Will Kopischke. “Everybody’s got to be focused and ready to go and I think we will be.”

As the reigning state champs, they know they have a target on their backs, meaning that devoting time to the weight room, practice field, and film sessions is a must.

“Everybody wants to play us and we’ve got to embrace that and take ourselves to a higher level,” Destin Hinson said. “It takes hard work and a lot of dedication, and it takes a lot of overcoming adversity with all of these new players this year.”

The Eagles open the 2019 season at Dover-Eyota on Aug. 29 at 7 PM.