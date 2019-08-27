Countdown to Kickoff: LeRoy-Ostrander

LEROY, Minnesota -- The Cardinals are excited for the 2019 season. Coming off a two-win campaign in 2018, LeRoy-Ostrander returns all but two starters, but will have a new quarterback.
First year Head Coach Trevor Carrier notes the challenges his team faces, but is looking forward to the year.
"It's a gauntlet, no way around it," Carrier said. "Every single night is a tough night you can never look ahead more than a game. You got to play that cliché you play who you play one game at a time."
