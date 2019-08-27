Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: LeRoy-Ostrander

The Cardinals kick off against Lyle-Pacelli this Friday.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

LEROY, Minnesota -- The Cardinals are excited for the 2019 season. Coming off a two-win campaign in 2018, LeRoy-Ostrander returns all but two starters, but will have a new quarterback. 

First year Head Coach Trevor Carrier notes the challenges his team faces, but is looking forward to the year.

"It's a gauntlet, no way around it," Carrier said. "Every single night is a tough night you can never look ahead more than a game. You got to play that cliché you play who you play one game at a time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Image

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events