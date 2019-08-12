Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

The Bulldogs won four of their last six games in 2018, adding momentum into this season.

LAKE MILLS, Iowa -- There's plenty of optimism for the Lake Mills Bulldogs football team. Despite starting 2018 0-3, the team won four of their last six games to finish with a 4-5 record.

Under a new triple option offense, the Bulldogs running game rushed for 1,485 yards, up from 960 in 2017. With an extra year of learning the system and running backs Elijah Wagner and Logan Prescott returning, the ground game will a vital source of offense for Lake Mills. 

Graduating is quarterback Cael Boehmer, who accounted for 15 touchdowns last season. Head Coach Bill Byrnes said that a starter hasn't been named, but Mason Fritz and Isaac Bergo could see time under center this year.

Lake Mills opens up their season at home against Newman Catholic Aug. 30.

