Countdown to Kickoff: Kasson-Mantorville KoMets

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KASSON, Minn. - The KoMets are just days away from kicking off the 2019 season.

Kasson-Mantorville will return some of its prominent skill positions which is a big help after the district realignment for this year, seeing schools such as John Marshall on the schedule.

“Obviously we’re facing different opponents but really excited about it,” Jack Jensen said. “We want to see what we can do against bigger teams. We’re not scared or anything, just eager to get after it.”

While the schedule is just dates and times, the KoMets are focusing on getting reps in order to perfect their system and creating the correct defensive mentality.

“Everyone’s probably thinking they’ve got a big school, they’re only playing one way,” said Jackson Kennedy. “Most of our team plays both ways and to me, if you are mentally strong, you’re going to do anything you want to do against a team that is big.”

According to the players, fans can expect a physical team that is ready to get after anyone on the 2019 schedule.

Kasson-Mantorville opens the season at Mankato East on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.

