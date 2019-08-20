Countdown to Kickoff: John Marshall Rockets

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- On paper, a 2-7 record doesn't look so good. But for the John Marshall Rockets, that could have easily been a four, five win team. Three of JM's losses came by a touchdown or less, including a 10-7 loss to Northfield in the Section Playoffs.

A large senior class graduated meaning the Rockets will have to replace some key players. Head Coach Kevin Kirkeby has not yet named a starting quarterback.

But even with a difficult season in 2018, confidence is high at John Marshall.

"We still know that we need to do things a little bit better but we have a lot of confidence we can do those things," wide receiver/defensive end Will Woodford said. "We have great expectations. We know we need to take everything one step at a time but we have great expectations."