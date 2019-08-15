Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Hayfield Vikings

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Hayfield, “where people make progress.” That is what the sign says when you roll into town. That is also true of the Hayfield football team.

Last season, the Vikings posted three wins. However, head coach Jeff Snider has hopes of turning things around.

Attendance in the weight room this summer has increased and new team culture is being established.

“We’ve all been working on our team chemistry a lot lately,” said Kolby Tapp. “We’ve had really good first days of practice and a lot of us have been in the weight room having competitions and stuff trying to get better.”

While the days are still young this season, the players are not one bit satisfied with where they are at as they hope to put Vikings football on the map.

“I think you’ll see a lot of confidence coming out of us early,” said Brady Nelson. “we’re trying to get as many wins as we can but improving every day.”

The Vikings will take the field for the first game of the 2019 season on Aug. 29 at Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons. Kickoff is at 7 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer weather pattern coming in
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Northwood-Kensett

Image

CTK: Hayfield Vikings

Image

CTK: Blooming Prairie

Image

Muslim women in leadership

Image

Growing transportation needs

Image

Project lifesaver training

Image

Airport improvements

Image

Families in Need fundraiser

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/15

Image

Annalsie gets arrested

Community Events