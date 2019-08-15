Countdown to Kickoff: Hayfield Vikings

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Hayfield, “where people make progress.” That is what the sign says when you roll into town. That is also true of the Hayfield football team.

Last season, the Vikings posted three wins. However, head coach Jeff Snider has hopes of turning things around.

Attendance in the weight room this summer has increased and new team culture is being established.

“We’ve all been working on our team chemistry a lot lately,” said Kolby Tapp. “We’ve had really good first days of practice and a lot of us have been in the weight room having competitions and stuff trying to get better.”

While the days are still young this season, the players are not one bit satisfied with where they are at as they hope to put Vikings football on the map.

“I think you’ll see a lot of confidence coming out of us early,” said Brady Nelson. “we’re trying to get as many wins as we can but improving every day.”

The Vikings will take the field for the first game of the 2019 season on Aug. 29 at Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons. Kickoff is at 7 PM.