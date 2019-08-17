Countdown to Kickoff: Grand Meadow Superlarks

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - The Superlarks are in an enviable position for the upcoming football season. All of their starters return this season and are looking to accomplish even more.

“This year I think we’ve got everyone that played last year coming back,” said Wyatt Weiss. “We can start running more players, different formations. We can start doing more things as a team and start noticing new things out on the field.”

Grand Meadow finished with a 7-3 record last year – a down year considering the success the program has in years prior.

With so many players returning, they are spending more time getting mentally prepared as opposed to learning the basics.

“With all of the people we’re bringing back, we’re going to have that extra level of knowledge and wisdom,” said John Baldus.

Grand Meadow opens the season as host to Kingsland on Aug. 30 at 7 PM