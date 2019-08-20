Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: GHV Cardinals

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

GARNER, Iowa – Another program with a new head coach paving the way is Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Hall of Famer, Darrel Schumacher, takes over once again for the Cardinals. He previously coached at GHV from 1984-1995 with a state championship title to his credit.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Cole Dakin. “All of the players love him and my dad played for him and he said he’s a really good coach, I’m excited.”

One thing he hopes to bring to the field this season is an air raid offense which is music to the ears of these young men on the gridiron.

“This summer feels like we’re a college athlete,” said Landon Dalbeck. “Football eery day. We’ve been working really hard and he knows what we expect out of us so he’s definitely going to get it from us.”

GHV hosts West Hancock on Aug. 30 at 7:00 PM.

