Countdown to Kickoff: Forest City Indians

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Three more weeks (21 days) until the start of the 2019 season for prep football, and the Forest City Indians are eager to get under the Friday night lights.

The team has struggled for the past two seasons, entering this year on a 19 game losing streak.

“I think we’re (better this year), it’s easier this year as a senior since we’ve been on the offense so I feel better about it,” said running back, Benjamin Maras.

While the program is young, head coach Chad Moore is optimistic that this group has the goods to lay the foundation for the team that he envisions.

For the seniors class, they are staying positive and taking it one step at a time with hopes of going out on a high note.

“Just being positive – guiding the guys every game, every day, every week, and hopefully we can come out with a few wins this season,” said quarterback, Riley Helgeson.

Forest City opens the season on the road at Estherville/Lincoln Central at 7:30 PM on Aug. 30.