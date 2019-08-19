Countdown to Kickoff: Dover-Eyota Eagles

EYOTA, Minn. - Brett Vesel takes over as the head coach at Dover-Eyota this season. He looks to continue the success the Eagles built off of last season which saw the team fall in the section championship game to Rochester Lourdes.

It was their best season in more than a decade, but Vesel is focusing on this year with a new staff in place.

A large chunk of seniors graduated, including star wide receiver, Jack Studer, who set the program record in receiving yardage. However, they have 6’8” senior Brady Williams back to lead the offense for another year.

The players that return said it has been great so far with Vesel at the helm.

“It’s going awesome,” Williams said. “He’s done so much for the program in the summer with camp and stuff, I think he’s doing a great job.”

“It brings a lot of energy to practice,” said Blake Blattner. “ last year was not very pushy. Now we’re running all over and it definitely pushes us more in practice.”

Dover-Eyota opens the season on Aug. 29 at home with Rochester Lourdes at 7 PM.