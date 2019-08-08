Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Crestwood Cadets

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down to the kickoff of the 2019 season.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CRESCO, Iowa – As of Thursday, only 22 days remain until the start of the high school football season.

The Crestwood Cadets and Clear Lake Lions were neck-and-neck in the district last year as the Cadets posted a 6-4 record.

However, the Cadets suffered a setback in week eight with the loss of running back Reece Wilson due to an injury.

Wilson is healthy and says he’s grateful to get back onto the field for his senior year.

“It means everything, especially not knowing if I’d get back out here after the injury and be out there with all of my teammates senior year – I’m excited,” said Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Cadets are creating a different look to the offense by taking some of the weight off his shoulders.

“We definitely want to give him some reps off – throw the ball bit – have him fresh for every down every time he touches the ball.”

The Cadets open the regular season at Charles City on Aug. 30 at 7:30 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back to School Block Party

Image

CTK: Crestwood Cadets

Image

CTK: Rockford Warriors

Image

Seeds By Kids

Image

Water quality improvements

Image

Lime Scooters in Rochester: 1 week later

Image

Economic impact of the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding

Image

Highest Ranked Veterans Cemetary in nation

Image

United Way Kicks Off Campaign

Image

Women in Welding

Community Events