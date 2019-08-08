Countdown to Kickoff: Crestwood Cadets

CRESCO, Iowa – As of Thursday, only 22 days remain until the start of the high school football season.

The Crestwood Cadets and Clear Lake Lions were neck-and-neck in the district last year as the Cadets posted a 6-4 record.

However, the Cadets suffered a setback in week eight with the loss of running back Reece Wilson due to an injury.

Wilson is healthy and says he’s grateful to get back onto the field for his senior year.

“It means everything, especially not knowing if I’d get back out here after the injury and be out there with all of my teammates senior year – I’m excited,” said Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Cadets are creating a different look to the offense by taking some of the weight off his shoulders.

“We definitely want to give him some reps off – throw the ball bit – have him fresh for every down every time he touches the ball.”

The Cadets open the regular season at Charles City on Aug. 30 at 7:30 PM.