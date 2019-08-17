Countdown to Kickoff: Charles City Comets

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Comets are eager to get back on the field and take care of unfinished business from last season that left a sour taste in their mouths. That was a 7-6 loss to Crestwood in a swampy mess.

It was enough to keep Charles City fired up in the offseason – hitting the weight room frequently and having the playbook memorized before the first practice.

“One of the goals I have for this team is for us to come together because we’re very young this year and we’re limited on people,” said Marcus Cranshaw. “I just want – since I’ve got experience on the team – show the young kids the right way to do things.”

Even though this season presents its own challenges, the Comets have willfully accepted.

“We know more about what we’re doing in the first week of practice than we have in previous years,” said Trever Heitz.

The Comets kick off the 2019 season at home versus Crestwood on Aug. 30 at 7:30 PM.