Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It was a 5-4 record for the Century Panthers in 2018, but like last season, face another grueling schedule.
The Panthers head to Owatonna to kick off the season, then host Mankato West Sep. 6. A big thing for Century this year is that they're tired of settling and the senior class wants to do something about it.
"Just like any other team we just have to do our thing," wide receiver/linebacker Mark Leonard said. "We just have to go out there, work together and we can go out there and win."
