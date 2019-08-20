Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It was a 5-4 record for the Century Panthers in 2018, but like last season, face another grueling schedule.

The Panthers head to Owatonna to kick off the season, then host Mankato West Sep. 6. A big thing for Century this year is that they're tired of settling and the senior class wants to do something about it.

"Just like any other team we just have to do our thing," wide receiver/linebacker Mark Leonard said. "We just have to go out there, work together and we can go out there and win."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking storm chances through the day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: John Marshall Rockets

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers

Image

MN DFL's Hands Off Our Healthcare Tour

Image

Dodge County Wind Farm concerns

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Back to School Sleep

Image

Police Investigate Vandalism

Image

Planned Parenthood Withdraws From Title X

Image

Chateau Theatre Enters New Phase

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Community Events