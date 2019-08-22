Countdown to Kickoff: Byron Bears

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron Bears finished 6-4 in 2018 including a section playoff victory and are eager to get out onto the field.

The Bears will face new competition on the schedule this season after the district realignments, which includes a few bigger schools.

According to head coach Ben Halder and the team captains, the team is more than ready for this new challenge.

“That’s an exciting challenge for us,” said Curt Stemper. I don’t think anyone on this team is too worried about moving up a conference. I think we’ve got some good confidence and I’m really happy with how that turned out.”

“We’re excited to play up to these bigger teams because that obviously forces us to play at a higher level, I think it’s going to be great,” said Sam Connely.

Byron opens the season at home against New Prague on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.