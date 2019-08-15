Countdown to Kickoff: Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - 15 days until the Awesome Blossoms will take the field at Rushford-Peterson.

Blooming Prairie is coming off a strong 2018 season finishing with a 12-1 record with the lone loss occurring in the semifinals.

“Everyone’s got high expectations for us but that doesn’t mean that we get to coast through,” said Matthew Pryor. “We need to keep working hard every day in practice.”

They look to take that experience and learn from it in order to take it one step further. With high expectations, they’re keeping reality in check. The Awesome Blossoms will continue to take it one practice and game at a time – a system that hasn't failed the program yet.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of the same,” said head coach Chad Gimbel. “We’ve been doing this for quite a few years and we’re not going to change a whole lot. A few different wrinkles, but we’ll be spread and we’ll still be a 4-4 team and mix up our coverages.

Blooming Prairie starts the season at Rushford-Peterson on Aug. 30 at 7:00 PM.