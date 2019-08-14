Countdown to Kickoff: Austin Packers

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Packers are down to 16 days until kickoff.

The squad looks to rebuild after a 2-7 season last year. Fortunately, they have a new but familiar face leading the way for the program – Ed Schmitt who spent the last 13 season as an assistant.

He’s scrambling things up this year with hopes of making it harder for the opposition to know what to expect out of them. According to the team, they don’t even know all of the nitty-gritty details.

“I am optimistic,” said Oliver Andersen. “I don’t know who’s starting – nobody knows who’s starting. We have a completely new offense and defense. I don’t know how teams are going to react to that since they don’t have film about us.”

“It’s nice to learn new stuff like we already knew the new coach, but it’s nice to get to know his system and we’ve been learning and it’s coming together really well.,” said Andy Chesak.

Austin opens the season on Aug. 30 at Faribault at 7 PM.