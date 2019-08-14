Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: Albert Lea Tigers

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down to kickoff for your favorite teams.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Another team that looks to build upon the upcoming season is the Albert Lea Tigers, both literally and figuratively.

A new stadium is under construction and is set to be ready for play come the home opener.

“The new stadium will be amazing,” said Brody Dauer. “I’m really excited to be able to get on the field and give my last year in Albert Lea a good go.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers continue to practice offsite with a combination of seasoned veterans and a large group of underclassmen that have stuck together.

The Tigers are confident it all columns into a recipe for success in big games this season.

“You’re going to take it one game at a time but Winona is going to be a great game for us to prove to everybody what we’ve got,” said Hayden Johnston.

The Tigers will play host to Winona at RCTC on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.

