Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: St. Charles Fighting Saints

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - The Saint are marching into the 2019 season with confidence.

St. Charles finished last year with a 6-3 record and doubled their win total from the season prior.

The Saint won their first six games of the campaign, defeating teams such as Dover-Eyota and Cannon Falls.

After the win streak, they lost their last three and fell to Triton in the section tournament.

With improvement has come newfound confidence for the group.

“The effort was there by everyone,” said Logan Wendt. “We just wanted to win. It’s been a while since we won a playoff game so we’re looking to do that this year – win a few of them.”

The community is taking notice and they are out to prove that last season was not a fluke.

“All the kids are like, ‘huh, maybe I don’t really want to go out for football this year.” They see we have a good season and maybe I do want to go out, maybe I can start something successful,” said Sam Linderbaum.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: St. Charles

Image

CTK: Chatfield

Image

CTK: Dover-Eyota

Image

Snow and Ice removal

Image

Warming center has a new location

Image

City beach enhancement project

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/19

Image

Preventing car theft

Image

Med City Fire Rescue Training on Big Blue Lake

Image

Gingerbread House Bakery Closing

Community Events