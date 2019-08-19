Countdown to Kickoff: St. Charles Fighting Saints

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - The Saint are marching into the 2019 season with confidence.

St. Charles finished last year with a 6-3 record and doubled their win total from the season prior.

The Saint won their first six games of the campaign, defeating teams such as Dover-Eyota and Cannon Falls.

After the win streak, they lost their last three and fell to Triton in the section tournament.

With improvement has come newfound confidence for the group.

“The effort was there by everyone,” said Logan Wendt. “We just wanted to win. It’s been a while since we won a playoff game so we’re looking to do that this year – win a few of them.”

The community is taking notice and they are out to prove that last season was not a fluke.

“All the kids are like, ‘huh, maybe I don’t really want to go out for football this year.” They see we have a good season and maybe I do want to go out, maybe I can start something successful,” said Sam Linderbaum.