Countdown to Kickoff: Chatfield Gophers

CHATFIELD, Minn. - The Chatfield Gophers are coming off an 8-3 season but took a big hit with losing 14 seniors.

However, the Gophers continue to look at the positives as they return the offensive and defensive line, as well as the tight end and quarterback positions.

“We’ve just got to keep people motivated,” said Jonathan Frank. “A lot of times when you have a good year people fall off. Just keeping people motivated, getting them in the weight room, and holding them accountable.”

As Chatfield prepares to open the season against Plainview-Elgin-Millville, they not taking practice lightly this week.

“We did a lot of conditioning this morning,” said Chance Backer. “We kind of eased into it the first week and then we’ve really been hitting it hard the last few days.”

The Gophers play at PEM on Aug. 30 at 7 PM.