Countdown to 2020 Rochester Polar Plunge

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department says the goal is to raise $245,000 this year.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a little over two weeks folks in Rochester will jump into icy water to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Currently nearly 600 brave souls signed up for the Polar Plunge with more than $77,000 donated.

Macey Tesmer with the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center says the event is really aobut showing support for special olympic athletes.

Tesmer said, "Raising the money is really about raising it for the athletes but then also raising awareness for the athletes and understanding they're part of our community and helping them better themselves.'

Last year more than 800 people took the plunge and raised more than $230,000.

