Countdown to Kickoff: Clear Lake Lions

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days to kickoff of the 2019 season.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – 21 more days until the Clear Lake Lions will take the field against the Osage Green Devils on August 30th.

Clear Lake returns a lot of talent this season in players such as quarterback Jaylen DeVries and wide receiver Nick Danielson, and they are hungry to get into the playoffs in their senior season.

“I’d say we can’t go in with a chip on our shoulder,” said Danielson. “Definitely want to win the district first, but obviously take it one week at a time so we’ll take it week-by-week.”

The Lions’ offense averaged 39 points-per-game last season, including three shutout wins. However, a 7-2 record was not good enough to make the playoffs in the eyes of the state – sending the Lions to clean out their lockers prematurely.

This year, they are confident they are headed in the right direction.

“We have a lot of high expectations – we want to win the championship,” said DeVries. “That’s our goal every year and that starts week one, practice one.”

The Clear Lake/Osage showdown takes place on Aug. 30 at Lions Field at 7:30 PM.

