Counseling first responders after responding to serious incidents

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to working in professions like police, firefighting and EMS, you're expected to be on your toes and save lives. But responding to accidents and deaths can take a toll on one's mental health, and departments are ensuring that first responders share their experiences while on the job and get help if they need it.

After every emergency situation, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals says agencies offer employee assistance programs, which provide confidential phone numbers to get responders connected with local therapist, psychologist and psychiatric help. In addition, a volunteer-based critical incident debrief team is called in to discuss any personal concerns after responding to a serious incident.

"These people that are part of the debrief team will come and meet with us to talk us through the scenario of what to place and give everybody the opportunity to talk and tell their experiences."

He encourages officers to share how they're feeling personally and seek help, as the sorrow and tragedy of each event tends to be overwhelming.

"The truth of the matter is, we're all human. Everybody handles those tragedies at a different level that their mind can comprehend. We need to reach out and get help, whether it's with a co-worker or a professional or a critical debrief. Something to deal with that."

One resource that's available for law enforcement is the Copline, where you can speak to a retired officer for peer support 24/7; that number is 1-800-267-5463. In addition, the National Suicide Prevention Line is another resource; that number is 1-800-273-8255.