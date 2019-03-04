Council considers putting a stop sign at a dangerous intersection

AUSTIN, Minn.- The intersection of eighth avenue and sixth street southwest doesn't have a stop sign. According to the city's public works department, there's been at least one accident each year for the last six years at this spot.

People who live on the street like Lilia Perez says it's unsafe.

She moved to the area last fall and saw three accidents within the first month.

She says it's the carelessness of drivers who aren't paying attention that's putting pedestrians at risk.



“It's a little dangerous sometime people are walking or kids are playing outside you know,” She said.



The issue is on the council agenda tonight. If the council approves, stop signs will be added on sixth street.