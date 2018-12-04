Council approves property tax levy

ROCHESTER, Minn.- During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council voted 6-0 to approve the 2019 Property Tax Levy meaning the levy will be going up 8.92 percent.

They also approved the Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Plan.

Before this tax increase, Rochester's property taxes were pretty comparable to the rest of the state and country.

According to smartasset.com, in Rochester and greater Olmsted County a person whose property is assessed at $200,000 dollars would pay just under $2,500 dollars a year in property taxes.

That's only about 4 dollars more than the average home of the same value in Minnesota and 2 dollars less than the average nationwide.

But with those numbers going up... some community members aren't exactly happy about it.

Over a dozen community members shared their concerns tonight about property tax increases. “It was a 63.9% increase which is pretty shocking since we haven’t done any work to our house.”

She wasn’t the only one though to share a similar story. However, the Director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing says all those stories don’t properly represent Rochester as a whole. "What you've heard tonight are really the outliers. This isn't the average thing that's happening for most of the people in the city of Rochester."

The council asks that if you see a major spike in your tax percentage to talk with the county assessor.