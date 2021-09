ROCHESTER, Minn.- Coulee Bank offered the community an opportunity to shred sensitive documents. People stopped by its Barlow Plaza location on Friday to get rid of them.

The bank offers this service twice a year. Once after tax season and again in early fall. Representatives of Coulee Bank say the free shredding service is part of the bank's effort to give back to the community.

Shred day also represents Coulee Bank's contribution to Minnesota Bankers Community Impact Month.