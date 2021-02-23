Could wearing a face mask stick around through 2022?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been almost a year now since face masks have become part of our every day attire and KIMT News 3 is learning they could stick around for yet another year.

That's the latest from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a recent interview with CNN, he said it's possible Americans will still need to wear face masks in 2022. His statements come as the U.S. passed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths. Chief Medical Officer of Olmsted Medical Center, Randy Hemann, said there are still some hurdles we need to get through before thinking about the year 2022. "As it has been throughout all this, it's been so hard to predict though exactly what the end goal is," he explained. "So we all want to get there quickly. It feels like it's been a long time because it's been a long time. I think we just have some of those variables in our way yet that we just don't know how they're gonna play out." He said they need to focus on bringing students back to school, getting most of the population vaccinated and the new variants coming out.

One thing Hemann knows for certain though is wearing a mask helps reduce the spread of other respiratory illnesses as well. "You know it's been that unattended, highly successful effect on our flu and strep throat and other respiratory illnesses," he explained. "They're almost down to nothing or at least a very, very low incidents. That's certainly a lesson you don't want to lose going forward. So maybe there is a seasonal mask strategy that just makes sense related and yet unrelated to COVID."

Dr. Fauci said while he can't predict when the country might return to what it was like before the pandemic, he does believe we'll be back to somewhat normal by the end of this year. President Biden is also pushing for more mask wearing since taking office. He has challenged Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his presidency.