Could we see social distancing in sports?

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that sports may not return in 2020.

Both Minnesota and Iowa have already cancelled their spring seasons, could we see the same for summer sports in the Hawkeye state? While we learn how to socially distance ourselves, can baseball or softball be played this year.

Newman Catholic Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Alex Bohl doesn't quite have the answer yet.

"Once we get the confirmation, that we can have a season that will definitely be something that we have to look into," Bohl said, noting that health of everyone at the games is the top priority. "Making sure our spectators, and our players and our workers, our umpires are as safe as they can be."

Knights Head Softball Coach Tom Dunn said he can picture changes to the games, where fans sit and where they station umpires.

"A vast majority of the fans, spectators actually sit in the lawn chairs and stuff out in the outfield," Dunn said. "Maybe the biggest thing would be the umpires and the catchers and their proximity."

But at this point, coaches are uncertain what baseball and softball will look like this year. There has not been a decision if Iowa summer sports will be cancelled this year. Bohl said a decision should be made early June.