Could we see a third COVID-19 surge?

With vaccinations lagging and cases increasing, MercyOne's Chief Medical Officer says a third wave is likely to occur

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:39 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ahead of the official start of the new year that begins next week, Carol Jara is preparing her room for the arrival of youngsters at Sugar Plum Preschool.

"Some people are feeling more confident that their children are safe."

Last year, many preschools and daycares dealt with periodic shutdowns as staffers or students tested positive for coronavirus or were potentially exposed to it. For Sugar Plum, 4-5 students dropped out suddenly because of the pandemic. In addition, they had to close for two weeks due to a possible exposure. When kids come back this year, parents can rest assured there's plenty of cleaning protocol in place.

"We spend a lot of time cleaning and sanitizing everything between groups, chairs, tables and toys."

As students go back to school and daycare, MercyOne North Iowa's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Manternach hears about the exhaustion from people who are just burned out on COVID-19, from masks to extra disinfecting.

"We've seen in populations with high utilization of masks there was less spread of the disease. Is masking 100% protective? Absolutely not. But is it beneficial? Absolutely."

Currently, 15% of beds at the hospital are occupied by COVID-positive patients. To add bed space, MercyOne has reduced the amount of elective procedures. With vaccinations lagging and Delta variant cases surging, Manternach says we're on the cusp of a third wave that will be characterized by different challenges.

"The dynamics of the first surge were, 'do I have the stuff required to protect the people that are going to care for the people with the disease?' For this one, it's more, 'do I have enough people to care for the people that have the disease?'"

"Predicted models suggest that the third surge will be higher than the second, maybe not as bad as the first."

As the colder months approach, Manternach hopes that people continue to mask up to avoid a rise in cold and flu cases.

"Last year proved if anything that we can stop the spread of disease by masking, washing our hands. We didn't see a high rate of flu rate at all last year."

Like so many knowledgeable players in this battle, Dr. Manternach urges us all to get vaccinated.

"When we talk about how do we protect the ones we love, protect the ones at school, protect our parents, get vaccinated if you meet the criteria."

With the rise in cases comes a shortage in workers. Manternach says there are 84 nurse openings currently at MercyOne.

