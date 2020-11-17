Could vitamins and supplements ward off COVID-19?

MASON CITY, Iowa - We may have a routine of taking vitamins or supplements on a regular basis to stay healthy. But do they have any impact on the insidious illness known as COVID-19?

There are ongoing clinical trials showing the benefits of taking vitamins, particularly C and D, as well as supplements like zinc, to see if they can help ward off the effects of the virus. While there has yet to be any scientific proof that they can effectively treat and prevent COVID-19, research from Oregon State University that was recently published in the peer-review journal Nutrients found that supplements containing higher than federally recommended levels of vitamins C and D are safe, effective means of helping your immune system fight off acute respiratory diseases, like COVID-19.

Joyce Pinke is the owner of the vitamin and supplement shop Health Country in Mason City. She's had more people inquiring about what could work for them, including natural remedies, to strengthen their immune systems.

"We're selling quite a bit of elderberry, there's grapefruit seed extract, coiled silver. So many things that can help your immune system."

In addition, she's heard of another medication that's being tested.

"We have the zinc and vitamin c and vitamin d, and it's really helpful. We have a product called Nac (N-acetylcysteine), and it's for the lungs. Evidently, COVID can really hit your lungs."

One ongoing clinical trial is studying the efficiency of vitamin D3 to reduce the severity of COVID-19, and is expected to wrap up in January. Another clinical trial going on right now is a random testing of whether a test-and-treat approach to a correction of sub-optimal vitamin D status results in a reduced risk or severity of COVID-19. This study, being done in the United Kingdom, is expected to be completed in June.