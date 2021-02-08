Could snow days be a thing of the past?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Snow days for students could soon be a thing of the past now that schools have shifted to online learning.

With these cold temperatures we're having this week, districts would typically just go ahead and cancel schools so students and teachers don't have to go outside in it. Well now that they can learn right from home, it changes a lot for everyone. Snow days meant sleeping in and having snowball fights with your friends. Now, snow days mean logging onto a computer and still doing your school work and that's how it's been for the past year now for school districts across the country.

Some argue that's not healthy for students, teachers and even their parents. Christine Stanich is a teacher at Rochester Public Schools and a mother. She's hopeful snow days aren't away for good. "Just that mental break would have been really good, especially in a time like this. Or for the people that just want to send their kids to daycare - like hey, it's a snow day, but I can still send you to daycare or somewhere else," she explained. "I'm kind of sad about the fact that snow days are a thing of the past because I think they're important for both parents and kids."

As a teacher when Stanich doesn't have the option of having a snow day, she makes a few changes for her students. "The last time that we had a big snow storm come in, I changed my math lesson so that they had to go outside and involve something with the weather and the snow to get them off the screen," she explained. "But I hope they come back."

Rochester Public Schools made the decision in December to have distance learning on days where the weather isn't ideal to go out in. Transportation and meal services will be canceled during the days that are shifted to online, but the district will still provide some child care services for families who need it.