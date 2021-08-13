Could masks be back in public schools? Parents react!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This morning, Interim Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel released a strategy for combatting the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming school year.

One of these precautionary suggestions: bringing back the mask mandate.

Bamber Valley kindergarten teacher Katherine Heil sees value in this idea.

"As long as it keeps them safe and gives them a sense of normalcy," said Heil. "I think as far as being in the school every single day and being around peers and having that social time and learning - I think it's okay. Just so they can be healthy and have a little bit of normalcy."

Other Rochester parents don't quite see the reason behind it.

"I feel like it doesn't really make a difference," said Marina Laguna. "I mean, I think it's unnecessary."

Laguna's husband said he feels as though the science is still out on masks and is waiting to learn more.

Either way, the kids are all too used to the feeling of a facial covering at school.

"The last two years have really led to a lot of people - parents, teachers, kids - being flexible with all of the changes," said Heil. "Even though there's been a lot of changes, I think the kids are overcoming a lot which is good."