Could mask mandates be returning to North Iowa?

MASON CITY, Iowa - During the peak of the pandemic, businesses required customers to mask up. When vaccinations became available, the use of masks diminished overall. However, as the so-called Delta variant seemingly runs amok and vaccination rates remain flat, many municipalities are discussing or implementing mask mandates again.

For sisters Kinley and Kendall Naumann, 9 and 8 respectively, of Rochester, the on-again/off-again use of masks made them appreciate those moments when they could take them off.

"When I was going into my school, I said, 'Wow, I never knew it smelled like this!'" Kendall says.

During this last school year, the Naumanns endured a two week quarantine as teachers were getting sick. One positive for Kendall to wear a mask this past year?

"In the winter, at least my nose was warm!" Kendall says with a laugh.

Having lost a family member to COVID-19, and other relatives contracting the virus, the Naumanns have been diligent about wearing masks. Now, with their family largely vaccinated, along with much of the public, they've come to accept masking up as a matter of personal choice.

"It should be your choice," Kinley says.

The practice of implementing a mask mandate is being conducted differently depending on what side of the Iowa-Minnesota state line you're on. While Minnesota health officials are recommending schools implement a mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the latest CDC guidance regarding fully vaccinated Americans wearing masks is counterproductive and 'not grounded in reality or common sense.'

As the new school year approaches, Superintendent Dave Versteeg says the district is gearing up for a somewhat normal return, with students attending in-person five days a week. The district is encouraging students and faculty to mask up, and the same mitigation efforts used last year will continue.

"We still plan to have a lot of mitigation strategies in place, try to social distance as much as we can and promote handwashing, have hand sanitizing stations around."

Thanks to a law signed by Reynolds towards the end of the last school year, school districts are not allowed to implement their own mask mandates and must defer to the state.

"We completely support people who continue to wear a mask, and we'll do everything we can to keep them safe and hassle-free as people who decide not to wear a mask."

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and City Administrator Aaron Burnett tell KIMT that a mask mandate within city limits is not being planned at this time.