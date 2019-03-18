KIMT NEWS 3 - The Minnesota house is voting on a bill Monday that would ban hand-held cell phones while driving.

The results of the vote are expected Monday night on this proposal, an effort to change dangerous driving habits.

Think about how often you see people on their phones while driving.

"You see people driving down the road texting and talking phones," Jim Blakley, of Rochester, said. "They hold it out like this and chat."

Now think how often you do the same thing.

"I had to peek for a second," Ann Marie Dose, of Lake City, said, "but I'm driving a different vehicle today. I miss my minivan that has blue tooth in it."

The bill would make it illegal to even hold a cell phone whild driving, but would allow voice-activated devices.

"The lives of our fellow citizens and families are far more important than one more text message or one more phone call with holding on to the phone or one more piece of distracted driving," Ryan Winkler, the Minnesota House Majority Leader, said.

Texting and driving is already illegal in Minnesota, yet people still admit to doing it.

Some drivers think this extra step won't make a difference.

"These people are going to text anyway," Blakley said.

Other say it's a step in the right direction.

"How many more people have to die in accidents involving texting or use of the phone? If legislation is what's needed to make that happen, then I think it needs to happen," Dose said.

Sixteen states, as well as Washington D.C., have a "hands-free" cell phone law on the books.