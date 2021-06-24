Could a parking ramp be in Mason City's future?

MASON CITY, Iowa - In many major cities, parking ramps are fairly normal to see. But as Downtown Mason City continues to make improvements and expand with new infrastructure, could a parking ramp be constructed in the future?

While the city has no plans, nor any funding allocated, towards a ramp, City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the city is evaluating its options when it comes to parking in the long-term as density and development increases, including the new Hyatt Place hotel and recently announced redevelopment inside Southbridge Mall.

"Every downtown continues to be alive and moving, and needing different things at different times. We're at a period where we're seeing increased investment. We'll continue to look at other communities and also to our residents and business for what they want to see. Because ultimately, this is their place."

Burnett says the city is trying to emphasize an inviting, convenient environment when it comes to parking near dining and entertainment.

"The last thing we want to do is having giant seas of parking lots because that deters from the walkability, the inviting nature of a Downtown where you can go to a shop and grab a bite to eat and visit a brewery. Those are the type of environments we're trying to create in Mason City."

Burnett has heard from visitors who have praised the availability of parking as it stands now, as well as that parking spots are not metered.