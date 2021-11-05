Could NIACC help to address nursing shortage?

MASON CITY, Iowa - The nursing field is continuing to be hit with shortages across the board. So much so that a shortage of registered nurses is projected to be widespread across the country by 2030 according to the American Journal of Medical Quality.

In a recent survey from the Iowa Board of Nursing regarding workforce demand, nearly 58% of hospitals report finding qualified nurses as their biggest challenge.

NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz praises the college's nursing program, which is nationally credited and has a 96% licensure pass rate. He's heard from MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader and Governor Kim Reynolds on how to generate more nurses to enter the workforce. The biggest challenge he's discovering is finding Master Degree prepared nurses who want to teach as well.

"Every time we pull a nurse out of the field to teach, that creates an opening on the back end. We've been fortunate in the partnership with Mercy we have several shared positions, so we allow people to continue to work for Mercy, but yet meet the clinical needs of our students when they're in that space."

But could expediting the academic process make it easier? Dr. Schulz says because of the structure of the program, that's not likely.

"We don't want to lower our standards of care. There are certain pass rates that our students have to have in order to advance...that quality piece is really important, and it's really hard to fast-track that. There are some ways to speed it up a little bit, but at the end of the day, it's about competency in nursing, and you have to demonstrate that in the clinical setting, as well as the academic setting. And it's really people-intensive. One nursing instructor is responsible for 8 people in a clinical setting, that's the maximum allowed by federal law. It's really hard to speed that up. We drive it really hard the way it is to get them through...a year for an LPN, two years for an RN. But there's another two years if they want a Bachelor's Degree. It's a challenge for the state and the country with the current regulations anyway to fast track that."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates the registered nurse workforce to grow 7% by 2029. However, 180,000 RN openings are projected each year through 2029 due to retirements and workforce exits.