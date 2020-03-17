Clear
Could Mason City be the next All-America City?

One of 22 finalists for national award.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 1:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DENVER, Colorado – Mason City has been named a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award.

The National Civic League has announced 22 candidates that “represent the diversity of American communities from the largest cities to the smallest towns, from east to west and north to south.” They are:

Mason City, IA
Algoma, WI
Aurora, CO
Belleville, IL
Danville, VA
Douglasville, GA
El Paso, TX
Franklin, TN
Harlingen, TX
Highland Park, IL
Hopkinsville, KY
Logansport, IN
Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
Muncie, IN
Pitt County, NC
Portsmouth, OH
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Roanoke, VA
Rochester, NY
Sumter, SC
Topeka, KS

The All-America City Award is given to 10 communities each year to celebrate and recognize villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

Mason City and the other finalists will compete June 5-7 in Denver, Colorado to be one of the 10 award winners. Organizers say each community will bring a team of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participate in presentations and workshops that focus on inclusive engagement practices that enhance health and well-being for all, and particularly for populations currently experiencing poorer health outcomes. Finalists will “bring their written application to life and demonstrate the positive effects of using equitable engagement strategies to address issues such as promoting mental health, addressing obesity and building stronger neighborhoods.”

