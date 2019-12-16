Could Mason City High School be making a conference switch?

Clear

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 8:25 AM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 8:37 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Could Mason City High School be on the verge of switching conferences?

According to the school board agenda, the school is planning to make a written request to join the Northeast Iowa Conference.

Mason City has been in the Central Iowa Metro League for decades, primarily playing schools in the Des Moines metro area for its conference games.

This NEIC is made of up schools in northeast Iowa, including Waverly-Shell Rock, Charles City and Decorah.

The school said the benefits of joining the NEIC would be less travel and competitive opponents. The move would not impact football due to the Iowa High School Athletic Association assigning districts. 

If accepted, Mason City would be the largest school in the NEIC.

