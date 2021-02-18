Could Google's Med City move provide spark to local start-ups?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Google is making a move to the Med City, setting up shop at Rochester's Collider Coworking space downtown.

The Collider Foundation, which manages the space, focuses on supporting early-stage entrepreneurs. The tech giant will likely be sharing a roof with a number of local start-ups, raising the prospect of collaboration between organizations.

Collider Foundation Interim Executive Director Jamie Sundsbak says he's looking forward to involving the tech giant in encouraging and supporting local entrepreneurs. He tells KIMT while it is clear Google is focused on collaborating with Mayo Clinic, they do a great job of working with entrepreneurs in other cities.

"I think there's opportunities to engage with the Google team," Sundsbak said. "We're just excited about what that could mean for businesses here in Collider."

While it's unclear how many employees Google will employ in Rochester, Collider announced Thursday it will be opening a second location at the Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator. Sundsbak says the decision to open a new office space came after Google indicated they could take up all of Collider's existing space faster than expected.

"They have indicated that, with their COVID-specific rules and things like that, that it could potentially take up our entire space here in the Conley-Maass-Downs building faster than I think even we were anticipated," Sundsbak said. "That's a good problem in many ways, because it shows their commitment and their growth."

Sundsback says Thursday was a great day for the City of Rochester, and now the hard work begins of getting Google on the ground.