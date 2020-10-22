Cotter sweeps Dover-Eyota in section championship, local sports scores

MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Section 1A Championship
Cotter 3, Dover-Eyota 0
MINNESOTA VOLLEYBALL
Albert Lea 3, Austin 2
Byron 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
St. Charles 3, Caledonia 1
Goodhue 3, Rushford-Peterson 0
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Lake City 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 3, Lyle-Pacelli 1
Mabel-Canton 3, Lanesboro 0
Medford 3, Hayfield 2
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3, Cotter 2
Stewartville 3, Pine Island 0
Randolph 3, Spring Grove 2
Grand Meadow 3, Southland 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Lourdes 0
IOWA VOLLEYBALL
West Delaware 3, Charles City 0