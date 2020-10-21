Cost of living in Mason City remains low

MASON CITY, Iowa – River City remains one of the most affordable places to live in the Midwest.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce says the Cost of Living Index Report from the Council for Community and Economic Research gives Mason City a score of 88.9. That’s below the national average of 100.

“Mason City consistently ranks as one of the most cost-effective places to live,” says Chamber President and CEO Robin Anderson. “In the last report, the cost of groceries was significantly lower than other places in the Midwest. With more people at home during the day, and more people cooking meals, this is a significant bellwether.”

The report puts Mason City much closer to the least expensive place in the U.S. to live, Harlingen, Texas, with a score of 75.6, than to the most expensive, New York City with a score of 248.6.

The Chamber of Commerce says the report measures six factors - housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.