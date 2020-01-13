Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cory Booker ends presidential bid

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker speaks to supporters before the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Clear Lake, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

"It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president."

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:13 AM

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvation army Head to Toes Campaign

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Outlining our snow chances through the week

Image

Sean Weather 1/12

Image

Ice fishing for Ducks Unlimited

Image

North Iowa music icons to be inducted into hall of fame

Image

Technovation program kick off

Image

Playing outdoors; curling like it's meant to be played

Image

Making Rochester community more dementia friendly

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Community Events