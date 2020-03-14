Clear
Corwith man sentenced for two Hancock County burglaries

Authorities say they happened in July 2019.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Corwith man has pleaded guilty to some Hancock County burglaries.

Christopher Michael Murphy, 37, was accused of burglarizing farm buildings in the 800 block of 170th Street in July 2019. He entered guilty pleas to two counts of 3rd degree burglary.

Murphy has been sentenced to five years of probation.

