GARNER, Iowa – Sexually abusing a child is sending a Corwith man to prison.

Keith Michael Moss, 34 of Corwith, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities say Moss has sexual contact with a victim under the age of 12 in March 2019.

He received two 25 year sentences, which will be served at the same time, and Moss must spend at least 16 and ½ years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole or work release.