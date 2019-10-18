Clear
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with Olmsted County prisoner

Victim says it happened as she was transported to the Hennepin County Jail.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. - A corrections officer is arrested having sex with a prisoner from Olmsted County.

Randy Allen Beehler, 53 of Foley, has been charged in Dakota County with 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. The adult female victim told law enforcement on September 30 that while Beehler was transporting her from the Olmsted County Adult Dentention Center in Rochester to the Hennepin County jail, Beehler uncuffed her and she performed sexual acts on him in the front seat of the DOC vehicle.

Investigators say Beehler initially denied any inappropriate contact but eventually admitted it happened.

​Kathy Keena, Chief Deputy of the Dakota County Attorney's Office, says “It is a felony under Minnesota law for a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with a person who is a resident of a jail, prison, detention center or work release facility or under supervision of the correctional system. Consent by the individual is not a defense. Criminal activity of this nature is a significant breach of trust. I wish to commend the Victim for the courage to report these allegations to law enforcement."

