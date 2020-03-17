Clear
Coronvirus takes a dent on college recruiting

"I can see some kids scared off."

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - RCTC men's basketball Head Coach Brian LaPlante usually likes to finish up recruiting by early May. Because of the Coronavirus and face-to-face recruiting shut down until April 15, he doesn't know how long this will take.

As recruits are left with little options, LaPlante said that some are forced into a difficult decision when picking their college.

"I can see some kids getting scared off, nervous maybe accepting an offer without doing their due diligence," LaPlante said. 

With many roster spots to fill, the head coach doesn't know how long the process will be.

"We need to bring in anywhere between nine to 12 guys so we've got to hustle," LaPlante said. "It may be June, it may be July and I don't like that because a lot of things have got to happen, that's probably the card we're going to be given and everything's just gonna get pushed back."

