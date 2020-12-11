Coronavirus vaccine to begin arriving in Iowa starting Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Iowa starting Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says shipments will arrive weekly through the state with the vaccine first being offered to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Shots for the long-term care population are scheduled to begin December 28 with Walgreens, CVS, and Community Pharmacy chains administering the program.

“While this is a positive step forward, it will take time until the vaccine is widely available. Until then, we must continue to mitigate the virus by practicing public health measures so we can protect the most vulnerable and preserve hospital resources, while keeping our economy open and our kids in school,” says Governor Kim Reynolds.

To assist in prioritizing critical work force vaccination needs, IDPH has convened a team of appointed external and internal subject matter experts, known collectively as the Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC), to assist in prioritizing critical workforce vaccination needs. This council will assist the IDPH Director and Medical Director in developing guidance for the prioritization of populations early in the vaccination response when vaccine supply is limited. IDAC brings together clinical and ethical expertise from across the state, including university leadership, infectious disease specialists, local public health agencies, key provider associations that represent vulnerable populations, as well as IDPH and other state agency representatives.

“While we anticipated this approval, it is nonetheless great news for Iowans,” says IDPH Interim Director Kelly Garcia. “The vaccine will allow us to move forward in our fight against COVID-19. I am incredibly grateful to our team and our partners across the state who have spent countless hours planning for the deployment of this vaccine.”

IDPH says will follow guidance as it becomes available to determine additional priority populations as vaccine supply availability increases. There are currently nearly 1,500 providers signed up to administer the vaccine in Iowa with approximately 20-40 new applications submitted each day.

Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply, ensuring that by mid-2021, anyone who wants to receive the vaccine will have the opportunity to do so. IDPH has established a healthcare provider COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center. To reach the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center, call 1-800-831-6293, Option 1.