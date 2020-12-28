Coronavirus vaccinations begin in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. – The first round of COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in Winona County.

The Public Health Department and the Winona Fire Department worked together to give 22 shots of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to local EMS providers and public health nurses on Monday.

“We are ecstatic to begin providing vaccines to our first responders. These individuals have been on the frontlines, supporting our community throughout the pandemic.” says Ben Klinger, Winona County Director of Emergency Management. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn’t mean we can give up our other mitigation efforts. Wear your mask, wash your hands and avoid gatherings with individuals outside of our immediate households.”

Priority for vaccines is based on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. For more information about the phased vaccination approach, click here.